Bhopal: Govt prepares tender draft to buy jet aircraft

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The aviation department of Madhya Pradesh is flexing its muscles to purchase a new plane for government purpose. As of now, it is busy in drafting the tender document and if all goes well then tender would be floated within one-and-a-half months. The tender would be floated to buy a mid-size jet aircraft. Currently, the state government has only one copter. The plane is lying stranded in the parking lot after it met with an accident in Gwalior during the pandemic.

Currently, the government is using a hired plane. ‘We hire a plane for a month or two every time at empanelled rates,’ a senior officer from the aviation department told Free Press. He added that after floating tender to buy the plane, various companies would come forward and we will choose the most economical of them all. The purchase of the plane will help the government in saving a lot of money which is currently spent on hiring a plane for a fixed term.

At this juncture we cannot say that from which foreign company we would buy the plane as the tender process is yet to be completed,’ sources in the aviation department said.