Bhopal: Govt, NMC Reply Sought Over Seat Allotment For Derecognised Course

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of High Court in Jabalpur has issued notice to the government and Department of Medical Education for allotting post graduate (PG) seat of diploma in ophthalmology to student at GR Medical College, Gwalior, in 2020 even after the course was derecognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in 2019. Notices have also been issued to the National Medical Commission (NMC). The respondents have to file a reply by December 6 and the hearing has been fixed for December 7, 2023.

According to the petition, petitioner Nandigama Maunika of Telangana was granted a seat in the counselling conducted by the director medical education and she was allotted a seat at GR medical college Gwalior in 2020. She completed her course in 2020 and thereafter completed one year rural posting in district hospital Chhindwara. After completing the rural posting, she went to get herself registered in MP Medical Council as ophthalmologist. However, she was informed that she cannot be registered as a PG doctor because the diploma was derecognised in 2019. Advocate Aditya Sanghi said, “If the seat is derecognised in 2019 by the MCI, how can DME allot the seat to a meritorious candidate from all India quota seat of diploma in ophthalmology in government medical college? It is a big fraud by the director medical education."