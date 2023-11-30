Bhopal: Bains, A Task Master, Worked Well In Difficult Situations, Says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet gave a warm send-off to Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and welcomed the new CS Veera Rana on Thursday. According to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as CS Bains has been an example of sincerity and hard work. Bains has shown how some people live for the society and people and his efficiency is inspiration for all other IAS officers, Chouhan said. Bains is a task master who always discharged his duties without any pressure and he dealt with Covid-19 in an outstanding manner, Chouhan said.

CM Rise School, Citizen Charter and Happiness Department are the major achievements of Bains, he said, adding that Bains never allowed shortage of funds to come in the way of any development project. According to Bains, retirement is part of life and many things are yet to be done. Whatever the decisions he took during his tenure were related to policy matter and administration, but those decisions were not his personal ones, Bains said. If any of his decisions have ever hurt anyone, he will tender an apology for it, Bains said.

Played fine innings of 38 years, then retired

Iqbal Singh Bains retired on Thursday after playing a fine innings of 38 years. A 1985-batch IAS officer, Bains held several important positions before retiring as CS. Bains started his career as an assistant collector in Khandwa and also worked as collector in Bhopal, Guna, Khandwa and Sehore. He also worked as Principal Secretary to the Governor and the Chief Minister. He was posted in agriculture, village development, commercial tax, tourism, aviation, housing and environment, public service management, Happiness, parliamentary affairs, energy and horticulture departments.