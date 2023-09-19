Bhopal: Govt May Do Away With Rs 10L Rural Medical Service Bond

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is likely to abolish the rural service bond of Rs 10 lakh which is mandatory for medical students after completing their MBBS. As per directorate of Medical Education (DME) rules, after completing MBBS course it is mandatory for the doctors to serve in rural areas for at least one year.

DME director Dr AK Shrivastava said, “A high level meeting was held over taking decision on abolishing the rural service bond for medical students.”

The students while taking admission in Medical College have to fill Rural Service Bonds worth Rs 10 lakh for one year compulsory medical practice in rural areas after completing their course and on the failure of this, the medicos have to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the government treasury.

MP Chikitsa Mahasangh president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “ We had two demands regarding bonds. Bonds worth Rs 10 lakh should be abolished and another demand is to reduce seat leaving bond price. Any student leaving the seat midway after taking admission in the medical college, has to cough up Rs 30 lakh. Both the demands were raised before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan when he had visited Hamidia Hospital for inauguration of the new building.”