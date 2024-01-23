Bhopal: Govt Decides To Merge Health And Medical Education Dept

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To increase the efficiency of Health department and Medical Education department, cabinet has taken the decision to merge both aforesaid departments on Tuesday. After merger, both departments will be reconstituted as Public Health and Medical Education Department.

This will help in many ways as instead of giving regular services, Medical Colleges will be able to concentrate on serious treatment and medical education. There could be effective monitoring of Child Mortality Rate. The best practices of medical college could be used at health centers. The affiliation work of medical colleges with district hospitals would become easy. It was in Self Reliant Madhya Pradesh that recommendation to merge both departments was made.

Meanwhile, cabinet increased the time limit of Madhya Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Bill as it was prepared before the assembly election. Now this bill will be tabled before the upcoming assembly session of Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, cabinet approved the amendments in provisions of Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan (Medical) University Act 2011. By seeing the nursing and paramdedical institutions and increase in numbers of students, the responsibility of other syllabus excluding nursing and paramedical will be given to Ayurvigyan University. The operation of syllabus related to nursing and parade medical subjects will be done by higher education department and through the medium of other universities.

Cabinet approved the proposal to amend Water Pollution Redressal and Control Act 1974. It will be sent to parliament.

The proposal vouches to remove the small offences of water pollution from offence list and proposes the fine.

Moreover, PM College of Excellence will be established in every district of the state. In the selected colleges, sanction of 1845 educational posts and 387 non educational posts has been given.

Under this decision, the shortcomings of already existing colleges will be done away with and such colleges will be strengthened.

Cabinet decided to give benefit of 6 th pay commission from January 1, 2006 to teachers and employees of grant aided private institutions under Tribal Affairs Department.

A sanction of Rs 87.25 crores was given to Malhargarh Lift Irrigation project and Rs 264 crores for Talawada Bairage construction in Ratlam.