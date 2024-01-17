Bhopal: Govt Buildings To Be Illuminated From Jan 22-Jan 26

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All government builcings will be illuminated from January 21 to January 26 to celebrate the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple. The state will witness festival-like celebrations to celebrate the occasion, said the Chief Minister while addressing the ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday here. Deepdan arrangements will be made in temples and rivers across the state on January 22, said CM. Special programmes will be organized at religious places like Chitrakoot and Orchha.

CM is likely to remain present in Orchha on January 22. CM exhorted ministers to participate in temple cleanliness drive. He also said that instructions have been given for installation of LED Screens at important public places to live streaming the ceremony. State government has laid out a special plan to celebrate the consecration ceremony in a grand manner. Various activities will be conducted in Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Sehore, Salkanpur, Chindwada, Amarkantak, Jabalpur etc.

Five Lakh Laddoos are being sent from Mahakal temple to Ayodhya. Prabhat pheris and Kalash Yatras are being taken out. CM instructions include: rangoli and other cultural activities to be organised on the consecration day, Ram Path and Hanuman chalisa to be recited. CM said that efforts will be made to take out yatra from Chitrakoot to Ayodhya. He also directed better maintenance of temples.

Ujjain Vyapar mela

On the lines of Gwalior business fair, Ujjain vyapar Mela will be organised from March 1.