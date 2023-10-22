Bhopal: Governor Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Personnel

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smriti Diwas programme was held at Lal Parade ground of Bhopal on Saturday morning to commemorate the police personnel who attained martyrdom on the line of their duties. Governor Mangubhai Patel as well as senior police officials, including the Director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, were present on the occasion.

All the dignitaries paid tributes to the martyred police personnel. The Governor, while addressing the attendees of the event, assured the kin of the martyr personnel that he, the police administration and the entire society stands with them in the times of need.

He also said that the conduct of the police should be such that the commoners feel safe around them. Principal Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains had also ensured his presence.

Patel lauded the efforts of the police administration in combating crime across the state. DGP Saxena took over after this and underlined the significance of celebrating Smriti Diwas. He said that the police administration will always keep persevering in its efforts to battle crime and crack down on criminal activities.

17 police personnel of MP martyred this year

DGP Saxena mentioned that as many as 17 police personnel of the state were martyred this year, including Rajaram Waskale, Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, Kanhaiyalaal Bhalse, Jaswant Kumar Tekam, Ramjas Sharma, Kanhaiyyalal Waskale, Chotelaal Baghel, Champalaal Silale, Bhanu Pratap Bhadoria, Radheshyam SIrsathe, Surendra Singh Goud, Upendra Singh, Pankaj Mishra, Ramprasad, Jagdeesh Hada, Gajanan Atwade, KhumanBhilala and Ravikant Savita.

