 Bhopal: Government makes amendments in DMF Rules 2016
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has made minor amendment in Madhya Pradesh District Mineral Foundation Rules, 2016. Under the physical infrastructure head, the amendment speaks about providing required infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways, waterways, airways and other transport, tourism related infrastructure and other public utility infrastructure of community importance and their maintenance.

As per other amendments, district mineral foundation will prepare the proposal of projects at the district level. The proposal prepared by district mineral foundation will be entered in specified portal by the state government. The project that costs less than Rs 5 crore will be sent by the district mineral foundation to the concerned department through the departmental portal. The collector and chairperson of the district mineral foundation will grant administrative approval after getting opinion of concerned department and technical sanction from the competent authority.

The project that will cost more than Rs 5 crore will be sent by District Mineral Foundation to concerned department through the departmental portal. The collector and chairperson of the district mineral foundation will grant administrative sanction after getting approval of state government.

