Bhopal: Government issues notification for establishment of NIA Police Station

The notification has come into the effect from the date of its publication in the gazette

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency | Photo: Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday issued notification for establishment of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) police station and the entire state will fall in its jurisdiction. It will be situated on the third floor of Old CID Building, Jehangirabad.

The notification has come into the effect from the date of its publication in the gazette.  

The need for NIA police station was being felt since long to have effective control on anti-national activities reported from sundry parts of the state from time to time. A few months back, the NIA had conducted raid in Bhopal to arrest members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Apart from this, in past years also, several anti-national elements including terrorists and SIMI activists have been arrested from MP. The coming up of NIA Police station will prove a great help to control anti national elements.

