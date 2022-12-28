Bhopal: BJP legislator backs keeping arms for self-defence

e-Paper Get App
After Usha, Pragya, Rameshwar comes up with a statement

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma | ANI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A law-maker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rameshwar Sharma has spoken in favour of keeping arms, after MP Pragya Thakur and Minister for Cultural Affairs Usha Thakur made statements about it.

The licensed arms are kept for self-defence, which is a constitutional right, so there is nothing wrong in it, Sharma said.

Before Sharma, Usha Thakur appealed to people to keep licensed arms the way they do other work. Pragya also urged the people to sharpen the knives meant for cutting vegetables.

Supporting the statement of Pragya Thakur, Usha Thakur said that arms should be kept for self-defence and that every Hindu god and goddess keeps arms.

As the BJP leaders are continuously speaking in favour of keeping arms, the Congress is targeting the government. The Congress leaders said the BJP bosses should make it clear what they actually wanted.

According to the chairman of the Congress’s media committee KK Mishra, the BJP is trying to spread violence and chaos in the country.

