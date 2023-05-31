Bhopal: Government education policy making mark, 53 crack UPSC this time, says CM

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh is committed to promote youngster for studies, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Tuesday said that the efforts have started yielding fruits.

“This time, a record 53 candidates have cracked Union Public Service Exam,” he said in a programme organised to felicitate the UPSC qualifiers and meritorious students of classes X and XII.

Their success will inspire many more students and they too will strive hard to join the civil services to serve the nation, said Chouhan at the felicitation programme organised at Ravindra Bhavan. A record number of candidates from MP have got selected in the civil services as earlier, only a few students from MP used to make it to the Union civil services, said the chief minister.

“For instance, in 2020, only 38 candidates from MP cleared the UPSC exam, next year the figure rose to 39 and on an average in the last three years, 15 - 20 students cleared the civil services exam,” elaborated the chief minister.

“The talent is not dependent on anything. If a target is fixed and the student is focused and works hard towards it with a pledge then he/she can achieve success, said the chief minister, hoping that in coming times more students from the state would make it to the UPSC and create new record.

In box ‘Never let arrogance overpower you’ Chouhan exhorted the UPSC qualified candidates to focus on meaningful life as their service is meant for society and nation. “Your life is like a yagna, focus on how to serve your country in a better way,” he added.

Sharing his mantra with them, the chief minister said, “Never let arrogance overpower you and always have patience while performing duties,”. In box Now, HS topper boys will be given e-scooty: CM Now, even the boys who have topped higher secondary schools will be given e-scooter, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the programme.

Earlier, only the girl toppers were awarded the scooters for their academic achievement. Besides, the state government will also give laptops to 78,000 meritorious students, who have scored more than 75 % marks in Class 12. Later, the Chief Minister interacted with some toppers of Class 10 and 12.

The meritorious students shared with him their success mantra and the people who helped them to achieve the success. One of the girl students said she studied hard to become a merit holder as she wanted to get a laptop from the government.

