Bhopal: Government committed to development, welfare and good governance, says chief minister

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday that the state government was committed for development, public welfare and good governance.

He said, “The full benefit of the schemes and programmes run by various departments of the central and state government should reach its actual and eligible beneficiaries within time-limit. This is the basic aim of good governance.”

For the fulfillment of this objective, he said, the state government would launch a special campaign from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide benefits of the identified beneficiary oriented schemes of the Center and the state to eligible beneficiaries. Under the campaign, he said, cent per cent fulfillment of the target of benefitting the eligible beneficiaries would be ensured. No eligible person would be deprived of benefits of these schemes.

This effective initiative of public welfare will be run as ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan’ till October 31, 2022, he added.

He said the campaign would continue to run for 45 days in rural and urban areas of the entire state. The entire action related to the campaign would be done through CM Helpline portal. A separate module would be prepared in the portal for officers and citizens and a facility to create login had been given.

He said the district collector will monitor continuously the campaign under the guidance of the minister in-charge of the district.

He said as many as 33 flagship beneficiary-oriented schemes of the central and state governments had been identified under the ‘Mukhyamantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan’. The campaign would bring 100 percent saturation in all these schemes.

“Saturation means to give the benefit of the respective identified scheme to all the eligible beneficiaries," he added.