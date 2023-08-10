 Bhopal: Give Scholarships To Sainik School Students: MPCPCR To CM
Bhopal: Give Scholarships To Sainik School Students: MPCPCR To CM

The letter said that the proposal for granting scholarships to Sainik School students in other states was being considered by the state education department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Commission for Child Rights (MPCPCR) chairperson Devendra More has written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding scholarship of students studying in Sainik School in Jhansi.

The letter said that the proposal for granting scholarships to Sainik School students in other states was being considered by the state education department.

The letter said that the students of Madhya Pradesh studying in Sainik School in Jhansi have not received a scholarship from Directorate of Public Instructions, which has deprived them of education.

Students Vijay Damar from Jhabua , Ashika Verma from Shahdol, Sarthak Patidar from Ujjain, Naman Lariya from Sagar and Ayush Vishwakarma from Chhatarpur are not allowed to attend classes till fee is cleared. Sarthak and Ayush are OBCs whereas Naman is an SC student and Vijay, an ST student.

