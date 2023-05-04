Bhopal: ‘Girls’ enrolment in schools up due to Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The enrolment of girls in schools has increased due to Ladli Laxmi Yojana, said Khargone district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma. The average age of marriage has increased to 19 but it is necessary to bring it up to 21-22, she added. Sharma was speaking at a workshop on, Bridging the Gap from Policy to Practice for Women's Empowerment in Madhya Pradesh, in the city on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh State Policy & Planning Commission (MPSPPC) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (ABVIGGPA) had organised the event. Sharma said that the issues of urban and rural women were different. They need to be viewed holistically. “Shyness of women sometimes becomes the reason for their backwardness.

For women, job is not only important for money but also for identity,” she added. The AIG Pinky Jeevani said that after Nirbhaya incident, several provisions were made for women’s safety. One Stop Centre is one of them. Women's police stations have been set up in all the districts where quick action is taken in cases pertaining to domestic violence and human trafficking. State Women's Commission secretary Tripti Tripathi said that child marriages reduced to minimum due to scheme. She spoke on gender budgeting.

Read Also Bhopal: Kolar water pipe leak disrupts supply in 40 colonies