Bhopal: Girl 'tipplers' among seven held from Rani Kamlapati Railway station premises

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Police arrested youths including girls of influential families allegedly consuming liquor at the parking lot of Rani Kamlapati Railway station on intervening night of Saturday –Sunday. They were brought to the police station and later released on bail, officials said. Regular complaints of people having liquor on the railway premises were received, police officials said.

Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) Virendra Kumar Mishra said, “Police raided the campus and arrested youths consuming liquor in their cars. The youths belong to well-off families and reside in posh colonies. Since it was a bailable offence, the youths were all granted bail from the police station.” Police found liquor bottles in their cars, he added.

Government Railway police (GRP) SP Hitesh Chaudhary said, “ Railway station campus (parking lot) comes under jurisdiction of local police and not Railway or GRP. And so a local police team took action against youths including girls found consuming liquor on the campus, said the officer.

There is coordination between railway and local police and we keep an eye on such anti-social activities on the premises and accordingly inform the local police, said Chaudhary.

Railway public relation officer Subedar Singh too said that GRP and Railway Protection Forces (RPF) remain vigilant and alert the local police on finding anything amiss.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:17 PM IST