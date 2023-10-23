Bhopal: Girl Beggars Missing, Were Taken Away For Kanya Bhoj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two middle-aged women allegedly took away two minor girls from outside a temple located in Peergate area on Saturday, the police said. The women were spotted in CCTV camera but their location after Retghat has not been ascertained. Probe is on. According to Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore, complainant Mukesh Adivasi, a resident of Barela village near Lalghati, begged for money and food with wife and three kids near the temple located in Peergate.

On Saturday morning, when his wife and kids were begging, two women arrived and told his wife Lakshmi to send her daughters Kajal (8) and Deepawali (11 months) with them for kanya bhoj. Lakshmi sent both her daughters with them. When her daughters did not return till evening, she grew anxious and told Adivasi about this. Adivasi approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

The police began probe and sifted through CCTV footages installed in the area. They spotted the women and the missing girls. However, they were not able to spot her in CCTVs installed after Retghat locality. Zone-3 DCP Riyaz Iqbal said that crime branch teams have also been deployed to trace the accused women, as well as missing girls.

