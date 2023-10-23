Bhopal: 140 Kids Learn About Indian States At SVL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 140 children learned about different states of the country at Swami Vivekananda Library in the city. During this, the library launched 'Children's Collection' of books, specially prepared for children. In the collection, the latest books of famous children's writers from all over the world were displayed.

The children got to know the library closely during the visit. They got to know about different sections of the library like Harry Potter, State to State Series Books, Junior Fiction, Junior Non Fiction, Encyclopedia of World. Atharva and Kanishka liked the books on Children's Science in Wikipedia and The Secret Seven and Ruskin Bond's book collection very much. Diksha liked magazines: Champak, Tell Me Why, Tintin whereas Shivani and Ayushi liked the collection of Harry Potter and Steve Jobs and Nancy Drew's books.

And other series like Judy Moody's books were also liked by the children. Deputy manager of the library, Yatish Bhatale , said that the children of World Way International School, who spent two-hours in the library, got to know a lot about different states and the life of Mother Teresa from her biography. Besides books, they showed maximum interest in DVDs and the children's section. The environment of the library also impressed them a lot. He said that the importance of books and libraries in the digital age, telling the children about the more than 24,000 books of different genres in the library. Such visits are encouraged to connect the new generation with library-book culture, Bhatale said.

