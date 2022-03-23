Bhopal: GIFLIF Comedy & Music Fest from March 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites would witness live concerts of six Indie music bands in the two-day GIFLIF Comedy & Music Festival, which will begin at Drive-in Cinema in the city from March 26 at 5 pm.

The bands include Ballimaran, Agnee: The Rock, Kanishk Seth Trio, Fiddle Craft, Chaar Hazaari and Bombay Bandook. Besides band performances, music lovers would also enjoy Ravi Gupta's clean-cut comedy and Himanshu Bajpayee and Pragya Sharma's Daastangoi.

Presented by MP Tourism, the event is being organised by White Walls Media, in partnership with Mansarovar Global University. It is powered by MPSTDC.

On the inaugural day (March 26), Stand-Up comedy by Ravi Gupta (6-6.30pm), concert of Bombay Bandook (6.45-7.45pm), Fiddle Craft (8-9pm) and Ballimaran- A Piyush Mishra Project (9.15-10.30pm) will be showcased.

Comical story by Himanshu Bajpayee and Pragya Sharma (6-6.30pm), music concerts by Chaar Hazaari (6.45-7.45pm), Kanishk Seth Trio (8-9pm) and Agnee (9.15-10.30pm) are scheduled for the concluding day (March 27).

Besides, a complimentary film screening of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli will be held on both the days from 11pm onwards.

Organiser of the fest, Karan Kukreja, told Free Press, that after the massive success of the “World's First Drive-In-Music Fest" last year, the GIFLIF Fest is back in another avatar with GIFLIF Comedy & Music Festival

“In the world of music, remixes, auto-tune and lip-syncing is the norm. We bring to you music that is 100% original, refreshingly new and absolutely amazing,” he added.

He said that GIFLIF Fest has launched India’s First NFT ticket for its Comedy & Music Fest. “As its key feature is to celebrate the 10th edition of GIFLIF Fest, they have released India’s First Concert NFT Tickets. This is a limited edition series titled GIFLIF C&M 22, with the design of GIFLIF Fest that is an infinite loop of a film reel, merging with a pen.” Kukreja added.

