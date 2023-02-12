Bhopal: Ghazal, Sufiyana Qawwalis under ĹSham-e-Mausiqi, works of Nida Fazli, Qateel Shifai, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Ibne Insha presented | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ghazal singer Sunil Mungi presented works of Nida Fazli, Qateel Shifai, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Ibne Insha which delighted the audience at the State Museum in the city on Saturday.

It was part of a concert ĹSham-e-Mausiqi,ĺ organised by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi .

Mungi presented Nida Fazliĺs ĹApna Gham leke kahin aur na jaya Jayeů.,ĺ Qatil Shifaiĺs ĹMeri Nazar se na ho durů,ĺ Hasrat Mohaniĺs ĹChupke-chupke raat ľdin aansu bahana yaad haiů,ĺ Bahadur Shah Zafarĺs ĹBaat karni mujhe mushkil kabhi aisi to na thiů,ĺ Nasir Kazmiĺs ĹDil mein ek lehar si uthi hai abhiů,ĺ and Ibn Insha ĹKal chaudhavi ki raat thi shab bhar raha charcha tiraůĺ which earned huge round of applause from the audience.

Mungi is a disciple of music guru Padma Shri Jitendra Abhishek. He has performed in various concerts across the world like UK, USA, Canada, the Caribbean, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Kenya, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Australia, etc. He has also shared the stage with great personalities including Ustad Bismillah Khan, Pandit Jasraj, Sonal Mansingh, Ustad Ghulam Ali, Anup Jalota and Anuradha Paudwal.

Besides, Qawwal Salim Jhankar from Gwalior presented Sufiyana Qawwalis which mesmerised the audience. They included ĹMann kunto ali maulaůĺ and ĹBekhud kiye dete hain andaaz-e-hijabanaůĺ . He has participated in the World Qawwali Festival , organised by the Iranian Embassy in Delhi. He has performed Qawwali in all major cities of the country. Sameena Ali conducted the event.