Bhopal: Diggy’s statement on army weighs heavy on him, not included in any committee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digvijaya Singh played an important role as coordinator of the recently concluded Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), but he has been sidelined again.

The three-day Congress’s plenary session is going to start from February 24 in Raipur. A drafting committee and several sub-groups have been formed for the session.

But for Singh, many senior leaders of the party have been included in these committees. Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer, Vivek Tankha, has been included in the drafting committee from MP.

Rajmani Patel has been inducted into the sub-group that will deal with the international affairs. In the same way, Arun Yadav has been kept in the sub-group that will deal with the issues related to agriculture.

Similarly, Meenakshi Natrajan was included in the sub-group to deal with youth affairs.

A few days ago, Singh became very strong in the party. He was given the charge of all the agitations held across the country and was a member of the committee that deals with political affairs. He played an important role in Rahul Gandhi’s BJY.

Nevertheless, when the BJY was in Kashmir, Singh’s comments on surgical strike at Balakot kicked up a row, and it dampened the spirit of the party. By not giving him any position in any of the committees, the party leadership has shown their anger at Singh. A faction in the Congress is opposed to Singh. They feel that if Singh is active in the elections, it may damage the party’s prospects.

Even those who are close to MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath say Singh’s active role in the party will be harmful.

