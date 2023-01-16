Bhopal: Ghana asks descendants of migrants to return, invest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Countless people of Ghana, most of whom were slaves, were displaced and settled in different European countries. Now, Ghana is appealing to offspring of such people to return to their roots and invest in the country of their forefathers.

Edem Aheto, Assistant Director to Office of Ghana President, said it was four generations back that people from Ghana migrated to European countries. Now Ghana is asking them to invest in the country. Many people have returned to country of their forefathers.

At present, Ghana is facing inflation. To combat the economic meltdown and to overcome the economic blues due to pandemic, Ghana is looking forward to exploit its tourism industry, which contributes five to six per cent to GDP.

Ghana has eye-catching tourism sites. Besides, it is rich in mineral resources including gold. The country is in talks with fuel producing nations to supply petrol in lieu of gold. Conceding that per capital income in Ghana dipped substantially during pandemic, Ghana is making efforts to return to normalcy.

The government of Ghana is trying to provide relief to people by subsidising prices of commodities like petroleum.

Talking about Think 20 meeting under G20, he said that he would return with best practices and policies that can help his country to develop further.

