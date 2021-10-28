Bhopal gets high-tech police station equipped with best of facilities

BHOPAL: Teela Jamalpura police station has become the city’s first high-tech station with extra space to accommodate over 100 cops, interrogation room, gym, canteen and press conference hall. The city’s first high-tech station was inaugurated by the home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday. The station which was earlier running in an old dilapidated structure has been shifted to a new building which is well equipped with best of facilities including canteen, separate male-female toilets, dressing lobby, CCTNS room, reporting room, office staff room for male and female cops and kitchen. The new building has facilities which the other police stations lack.

The police station building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.73 crore in an area of 873 square meters. The premise area of the police station is also one of the largest in the state capital. None of the police stations has a capacity to accommodate an additional force of over 100 cops. These 100 cops can stay inside the barracks provided in the new building of the police station.

Home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated the building of Tilajamalpura police station in Bhopal on Thursday. | FP

The home minister inaugurated the building in presence of senior police officers. Additional director general of police (ADG) Bhopal A Sai Manohar, deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali, superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri, SP South Sai Krishna Thota and other police officers were present on the occasion. Mishra said the government is committed for the betterment of the police department.

The new police station has space to accommodate over 100 cops. The station has special interrogation room, a new concept in Bhopal as currently lock-up rooms are used for interrogation purpose in the city

///None of the police stations has a space reserved for women cops. Besides, the rest rooms, PC hall and other facilities make Teela Jamalpura police station, one of the modern police stations in the city's most congested locality.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:06 PM IST