Bhopal Gets Advanced Laboratory For Dating Ancient Archaeological Materials |

Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the state's first Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Luminescence Dating Laboratory at Vigyan Bhawan in Bhopal.

The facility will enable scientists to determine the age of archaeological materials dating back up to 10 lakh years and strengthen research into ancient human civilisations, environmental changes and palaeoclimate studies. The laboratory, established at the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), will facilitate scientific age determination of archaeological materials and palaeoclimate studies.

The luminescence dating technique helps determine the time elapsed since mineral materials, including soil and sediments, were last exposed to sunlight or heat. The method can provide valuable information about archaeological sites and ancient environmental conditions.

Inaugurating the facility, Yadav said the state government was continuously working to promote research and innovation by connecting science and technology with the needs of society. "The Luminescence Dating Laboratory is an important step towards establishing a bridge between ancient cultural heritage and modern scientific research," the Chief Minister said.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव द्वारा विज्ञान भवन, भोपाल में डॉ. विष्णु श्रीधर वाकणकर ल्यूमिनेसेंस डेटिंग प्रयोगशाला एवं गैलरी का उद्घाटन।@CMMadhyaPradesh @DrMohanYadav51 @JansamparkMP @MpcstBhopal https://t.co/J98ESIc0TT — Department of Information Technology, M.P. (@mpMAPIT) November 23, 2026

Along with the laboratory, Yadav inaugurated the Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Gallery and went around the facility to learn about the research and innovations showcased there. The gallery will highlight the life, research and contributions of renowned archaeologist, painter and historian Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, whose discovery of the Bhimbetka rock shelters brought international recognition to India's prehistoric heritage.

The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book titled 'Mahakal: The Master of Time' and inaugurated the National Research Scholars' Conclave. Emphasising the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with contemporary research, Yadav said scientific advancements should be directed towards addressing societal requirements and encouraging innovation

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