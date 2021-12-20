Bhopal: Get-together at CM House: Chouhan hosts ministers, MLAs and family members

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan organised a get-together of ministers, MLAs and their family members at the CM House on Sunday night, as per the CM House. Chouhan welcoming the guests called upon his party colleagues take out some time from their busy schedule and spend some quality time with their family members. Ministers and MLAs turned up at the CM House with family members for the event.

Chouhan specially praised the girls of Janaki Band, Jabalpur, which performed before the gathering. “Enjoy their singing and encourage them too”, said the CM adding, “It is a family event. We are constantly engaged in the service of the people. Life is not easy (for us) sleeping late at night and solving people’s problems. There are pre occupations.”

He said there would be a similar get-together at Pachmarhi during summers. Such get-together should be organised every two or four months. “If not full day please give half day to the family every week,” he exhorted the legislators. He asked the MLAs and ministers to do memorable things and good work and, earn a name too. “Why do you need to be under stress? Be happy and relaxed. On the request of the MLAs- the chief minister also sang a song, “Nadiya chale chale re dhara…”

Chief minister’s wife Sadhna Singh was also present on the occasion.

