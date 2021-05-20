Bhopal: Get seized Remdesivir tested through state forensic science laboratory, orders High Court

BHOPAL: High Court, on Thursday, has instructed state authorities to get the seized Remdesivir injections tested through State Forensic Science Laboratory or any other authorised agency, to find out whether the drugs, which have been seized, are genuine or not.

HC further said that the Chief Medical & Health Officer of the district concerned would make an application before the appropriate court for taking delivery of such seized drugs, which shall pass the required orders in that behalf, within a period of three days from the date of filing of the application, so that the medicine can be provided to needy patients before its expiry. Lakhan Sharma had filed application on this issue.

Similarly, the High Court also instructed that State government shall place on record a report showing as to how many ventilators were obtained under the PM Cares Fund and how many are procured by the State Government on its own and how many of them are functional. The data shall be produced on record as to the availability of ventilators in all the Government/District Hospitals of the State. Next hearing will be on May 24.