Bhopal: Get ready to receive more rain in Madhya Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rain likely to occur in Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar districts in next 48 hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state may receive more rain in next 48 hours. The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar districts. Rainfall will be accompanied by thunder.

Besides, rain is likely to occur in Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Indore, Narmadapuram, Bhopal divisions and districts including Agar, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain.

In the last 24 hours, Sendhwa recorded rainfall of 8 cm, Chicholi, Jawra (5 cm each), Malajkhand, Bhimpur (4 cm each), Gwalior, Bhagwanpura, Burhanpur, Shyampur (3 cm each) respectively.

The weather condition is unlikely to change till September 3. Weather changed in Bhopal on Wednesday noon as clouds appeared causing light rain at many places. It provided relief from humidity. Temperatures soared in the state capital after rain stopped few days back.

