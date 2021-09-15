Bhopal: GDP is growing…But is your happiness, too?

BHOPAL: “The GDP of India has been increasing for the last 15-20 years, but what about happiness? Is it also increasing at the same pace?” asks Professor of IIT-Bombay Chetan Singh Solanki. “No. On the contrary, depression and other diseases are increasing in the country at a fast pace,” he repliesto his own question.

Solanki , known as the ‘Solar Man of India’ and ‘Solar Gandhi’, was speaking at an online lecture organised by the Rajbhasha Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, on Wednesday under ‘Hindi Week’.

Solanki says happiness will not increase only through technological development; one has to ensure spiritual development along with technology. Countries all over the world are engaged in a blind race for development and everyone has equal contribution in the emission of carbon dioxide. “Now, this is the time to stop the use of coal and petrol and re-adopt our ancient culture for all-round development of our earth,” he says.

Solanki said that, nowadays, man had become very modern and very powerful. “The most important thing in our lives is to breathe, but we never care about the environment. People never consider the natural elements as important in life,” Solanki says. He said that one could find a solution to the problem of climate change persisting in the world from Indian ancient culture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:46 PM IST