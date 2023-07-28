Bhopal: Gas Victims Raise Non-Availability Of Medicines, Doctors Before BMHRC Director | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims have raised many issues like the non-availability of medicines as well as doctors and other mismanagement in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) in a meeting with the new director of BMHRC Dr Manisha Srivastava on Thursday.

Dr Shrivastava had convened a meeting with a delegation of NGOs working for gas victims’ welfare on Thursday. Her emphasis is also on converting BMHRC into a medical college so that gas victims can get all the facilities under one roof.

The other issues raised by the gas victims are having to wait for more days for tests like sonography and CT scan, doctors not coming on time in the Hospital and Mini Unit, shortage of doctors due to which nephrology, neurology, gastro medicine and cancer patients are not able to get treatment, absence of essential departments like general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, orthopaedics etc.

Senior doctors do not visit OPD on scheduled days, not admitting gas victims and referring them to other hospitals even when facilities are available, failure to make smart cards of gas victims and their children and patients not getting dialysis facilities and medicines.

Director Manisha Srivastava assured gas victims that they will not be referred to other hospitals, waiting time for radiological tests will be reduced, helpdesk and helpline will be started from next week itself, departments which are lying closed will be restarted by speeding up the process of finding doctors, SMART card process will be simplified and linked to Aadhaar card, etc.

