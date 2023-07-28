Bhopal: Crocodile Crossing Road Near Kaliasot Dam Caught On Camera | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fully grown crocodile was recently spotted crossing the road near an education institute in Kaliasot area. A passerby caught the reptile crossing the road on his mobile handset. The video has gone viral on social media.

Forest department said Kaliasot dam has at least 24 crocodiles and one of them might have come out of the dam to head to nearby nullah. “ The crocodile was spotted near the Excellence institute. It may have scaled the Kaliasot dam embankment to reach on to the road.

Crocodiles often keep on moving in the nearby areas,” said SDO Forest RS Bhadoria. It’s learnt that after sighting of the crocodile, forest officials have made a general appeal to people to be cautious while passing through the road. Last month the census for crocodiles was undertaken in the water bodies of the city. The number of crocodile at Kaliasot dam stood at 24.

