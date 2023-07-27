Indore: High-Level Committee Starts Surprise Inspection Of Colleges On Lottery Basis

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high level committee formed by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) following the orders of the state government selected two colleges, on lottery basis, and inspected their campuses to establish whether they impart quality education and maintain standards.

The committee comprising VC Renu Jain’s nominee Rajeev Dixit, Indore division additional director (higher education) Kiran Saluja and university registrar Ajay Verma selected Vaishnav College and Cloth Market College went for inspecting their campuses.

The committee members reviewed infrastructure, facilities, number of available faculty and students etc.

They also took feedback from students. The committee has to select at least four colleges, through lottery, every month and do surprise inspections there for ascertaining whether they are maintaining standards and imparting quality education to students.

It has also to enquire from students if classes are held regularly, they are being provided facilities promised at the time of admission, if teachers come to colleges for teaching, etc. The committee will also talk to teaching staff so as to know if they are being paid as per UGC rules. The panel will also see if student-teacher ratio, safety and security measures, fire safety measures, number of guards and number of CCTV cameras installed on the college campus.

The committee will have to submit monthly inspection reports to the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)