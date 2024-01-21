 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Asked To Clarify Stand On Liabilities
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Asked To Clarify Stand On Liabilities

Issue of jurisdiction not settled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Asked To Clarify Stand On Liabilities | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday asked Dow Chemical Company of US to clarify stand regarding its liabilities with regard to Bhopal gas tragedy that occurred on December 2-3, 1984, that claimed several lives and maimed many people. Judicial Magistrate First Class Vidhan Maheshwari passed the order on Saturday. The trial court had kept the order reserved. According to order, the issue of jurisdiction of trial court to prosecute Dow Chemical has not been settled.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action’s Rachna Dhingra said, “Bhopal district court has not settled the jurisdiction issue. Dow Chemicals company of US has been asked to clarify its stand regarding liabilities (civil, criminal) after summon.” The order passed by principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur in 2012 is not binding on Dow Chemical. Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012 issued order to try Dow Chemical International Limited, India. But summon has been issued to Dow Chemical based in the US, which is a separate entity.

