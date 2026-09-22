Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan: Bhopal Ke Raja Head For Immersion With Dhol & Devotees On Dol Gyaras

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Dol Gyaras procession is currently underway in Bhopal, with Ganesh idols being taken towards the immersion point amid traditional drums, processional Dols and religious chants. The procession began around noon from near Peepal Jama Masjid at Peepal Chowk and is moving through the Old City. The idols of ‘Bhopal ke Raja’ and ‘Dulhe Raja’ are leading the procession, with a large number of devotees accompanying them.

The procession, organised on the occasion of Dol Gyaras, has drawn a significant gathering along the designated route. Devotees are participating with enthusiasm, raising religious slogans as the procession passes through different parts of the Old City.

Ghats cleaned, Divers deployed

The ghats have been cleaned and painted for the visarjan. Divers, fire-brigade and crane machines have been deployed on the site to ensure safety.

The procession is travelling from Chowk Bazar through Lakherapura, Bhawani Mandir, Peer Gate, Saifia College Road, Imambara Chowki, Janakpuri Water Tank, Jumerati Gate, Sarafa Chowk, Ibrahimpur, Ranjan Pen Corner, Sultania Road, Budhwara and Talaiya Kali Mandir before proceeding towards Khatlapura Mandir.

Ganesh immersion begins at Khatlapura

The tradition of Ganesh immersion has begun with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour at Khatlapura Ghat. Devotees are arriving with band music and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa" to immerse their idols. Tight security and arrangements have been made by the administration at the ghat to ensure smooth proceedings.

The idol of ‘Bhopal ke Raja’ is at the front, followed by ‘Dulhe Raja’ and processional Dols brought by various communities. Traditional drums and devotional chants have created a festive atmosphere along the route.

Meanwhile, traffic movement in the Old City has been modified in phases from 1 pm due to the procession. Several roads are being temporarily closed or restricted, while vehicles are being diverted through alternative routes.

Traffic restrictions are particularly in place around Peer Gate, Imambara Chowki, Janakpuri T-junction, Sultania Road, Talaiya Kali Mandir and Khatlapura. Medium and heavy goods vehicles and BCLL city buses have also been restricted on selected stretches.

Police personnel and administrative teams have been deployed along the route to manage crowds and traffic movement. Commuters travelling towards the Old City and railway station have been advised to allow additional travel time and use alternative routes.