Bhopal: Gagan Damama Bajiyo Returns With Cast After 15 Yrs At Rashtriya Natya And Samman Samaroh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patriotic fervour pervaded the auditorium of Shaheed Bhawan on Monday where artistes staged a play Gagan Damama Bajiyo, written by Piyush Mishra and directed by KG Trivedi, after 15 years.

The auditorium was housefull on the fourth-day on the five-day of Rashtriya Natya and Samman Samaroh,’ organised by Trikarshi Natya Sanstha in the memory of Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Samman recipient theatre actor and director and founder of the Sanstha KG Trivedi.

The play revolves around a protagonist freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s life, describing his initiation into revolutionary ideas till his death by hanging on March 23, 1931. The specialty of the play was that except for one or two, almost all the characters were played by the old actors who had acted in this play decades ago. The vivid theme, heart-touching dialogues, music and energetic acting of the characters made the drama worth watching.

Forty-seven-year-old Sunil Gaikwad essayed the role of 23-year-old Bhagat Singh whereas 48-yr-old actor Siddharth Singh ‘Badal’ played the role of Shiv Varma. Both actors acted in plays after decades. Santosh Panikkar, Morris Lazarus, Brajesh Anay, Akhilesh Jain, Praveen Chaubey and Amitabh Anuragi played the role of Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Batukeshwar Dutt, ), Public Prosecutor, Rajguru and Phanindranath Ghosh.

Writer, actor, singer and musician Piyush Mishra was feted with first KG Smriti Rashtriya Samman Award. Kamlesh Verma (Light Designer) and Devendra Sharma 'Joshi' (Background Designer) were feted with Nepathya Rang Samman respectively.