 Bhopal: Full-Dress Rehearsal For Nat’l Police Commemoration Day Today
In the past year, 17 police personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To observe National Police Commemoration Day, a full-dress rehearsal will be held on Thursday morning, the officials said here on Wednesday. Every year, National Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21. In the past year, 17 police personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty.

Those who lost their lives in line of duty include in-charge inspector Rajaram Vaskale, sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, assistant sub-inspector Kanhaiyalal Bhalse, ASI Jaswant Kumar Tekam, in-charge ASI Ramjas Sharma, in-charge ASI Kanhaiyalal Waskale, head constable Chhotalal Baghel, Champalal Silale, in-charge head constable Bhanu Pratap Bhadauria, Radheshyam Sirsathe, constable Surendra Singh Gond, Upendra Singh Dangi, Ramprasad, Jagdish Hada, Gajanan Atwade, Khuman Bhilala and Ravikant Savita and constable (Trade) Pankaj Mishra.

The rehearsal will be done at Lal Parade ground.All police units of the state will observe the day on October 21.

