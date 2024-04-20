Bhopal: FSSAI Registration, Licence Must For Hospital Canteen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The FSSAI registration and licence have been made mandatory to run canteens in hospitals and other health institutions. An order to this effect has been issued by Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer to all the hospitals in the district.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Regulations 2011, it has been made mandatory to obtain food licence or registration for the manufacturing, storage, processing, sale, transportation of food items.

Apart from running a canteen in the hospital, even if sealed or boxed food items are provided, it is necessary to obtain registration and licence. Registration is done if food items worth less than Rs 12 lakh are sold in a year and licence is issued if food items are sold more than Rs 12 lakh. The fee for registration is Rs 100 and for licence, it is Rs 2,000. Registration and licences are issued online. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Under Section 31 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, obtaining licence and registration by Food and Drug Administration Department is mandatory.

All such government hospitals and private nursing homes operating in the district where food items are supplied to patients or their families, are required to obtain registration and licence. There are provisions for punishment in the Act if licence, registration is not found.”