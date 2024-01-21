Bhopal: From Financial Aid To Sweets Distribution, Muslim Community Joins Hands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As India celebrates the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya on Monday, Muslim community in the state has contributed through modest gestures or substantial efforts. Some extended financial support, others will distribute sweets.

Many Muslims have come forward to providing financial assistance to those wishing to visit Ayodhya for celebrations. Mujahid Chaudhary, the vice-president of Rashtriya Muslim Pasmanda Sangh, said, “Our organisation is supporting individuals planning to make the pilgrimage. We offered financial assistance to individuals who visited Ayodhya. We have given Rs 35,000 for pilgrimage and provided woollen clothes worth Rs 15,000 to pilgrims. Our commitment lies in the belief that humanity transcends all religions. And our efforts are dedicated to fostering unity and compassion.”

In another display of communal harmony, Bhopal resident Mohammad Azhar has announced plans to distribute sweets. He said, “We will distribute halwa today at Durga Mandir in Bagh Dilkusha, Shiv Shakti Temple and Mayur Vihar Temple. We will share joy with our Hindu brothers.” Islam Patel from Pithampur announced plans to distribute prasad (sweets and fruits offered to the deity) in their area. According to Patel, the joy of Ramayana extends to every community, irrespective of religious affiliations. Now, there is Ramrajya in the country and it will bring happiness to Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and people of all communities.”