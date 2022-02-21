Bhopal: Fresh petition filed in High Court seeking 27% OBC quota in MBBS admissions

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh petition has been filed in principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur seeking benefit of 27% OBC reservation in NEET UG medical counselling as per rules of medical admission 2018.

Advocate Ramehwar Thakur said, ìWe have filed a petition in High Court seeking benefit of 27% OBC reservation in ongoing UG NEET MBBS counseling.î

Previously, the legality of the counselling being done at 27 per cent reservation to OBC category in NEET undergraduate admission has been challenged by a petition filed by four students of unreserved category.

They had stressed on giving 14 per cent reservation to OBCs. With this petition, all 53 cases related to OBC reservation were postponed to January 2022.

Madhya Pradesh High Court has already stayed the said percentage of reservation meant for OBC category in the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recruitment process 2019.

Following a fresh petition, the HC stayed the 27% OBC reservation seeking clarifications from the state government and the public service commission.

Niharika Tripathi, who had appeared in the MPPSC 2019 exam, had moved the High Court recently with her petition. The petitioner had challenged the provision of 27% OBC reservation in the ongoing recruitment process of 2019 MPPSC exam. The petition had challenged the results announced on December 31.

As per petitionerís counsel argument, in MPPSC exam, the total percentage of reservation remains 63% as in the past cases the HC has stayed the 27% OBC reservation for the OBCs. Several verdicts of the Supreme Court of India have specified that the 50% ceiling of reservation shouldnít be breached at any cost, claimed the petitioner.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath reviews various cells stresses on social media management

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST