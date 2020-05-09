Bhopal: Four of family win over COVID, return home thanking AIIMS

Four members of a family in Jahangirabad were discharged from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday.

As per AIIMS administration, Suresh Yadav (44), who is teacher in Jahangirabad, his wife (40) and two sons- one is 16-year-old and another is 11-year-old- have been discharged. It is good news for AIIMS and it gives moral boosting for the other patients who are undergoing medical treatment here.

Earlier, a 94-year-old man died in AIIMS while undergoing treatment. Gradually, patients are recovering from AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the state capital has reported two more deaths taking the toll to 24. Seventeen more positive cases have been reported from the city taking the total to 733.

On Friday, Ganpathi Enclave of Kolar has been sealed after another patient tested positive. This is the second positive case reported the Enclave.

Out of 17 positive cases, eight are from Jahangirabad which has been totally sealed from all sides. More survey teams have been deployed in this area.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Two deaths have been reported in the state capital and seventeen positive cases have been reported by the evening. We have focused on hotspots making more containments.”