Bhopal: Four Of Family Killed After Truck Hits Bike In Mandla | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Four of a family were killed after a speedy truck collided with their motorbike near Ahmedpur on National Highway 40 under the Bamhani police station limit in Mandla on Sunday. According to the police, the family, including a man, his wife and their two daughters were returning to Bichiya after attending a festival in Anjaniya when a speedy truck collided with their two-wheeler at 6 pm.

The truck coming from Chhattisgarh was heading to Jabalpur. The locals informed the police about the accident and also tried to pull out the family from under the truck.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The police said that the collision was so intense that the family died on the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police have also seized the truck. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

Navy Personnel Missing From Delhi For 35 Days Kills Self | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A Navy personnel, who went missing from Delhi 35 days ago, allegedly died by suicide in a hotel in Mangalwara on Bhopal late on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Pushpendra Kumar Pal, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Mangalwara police station TI Ajay Soni told Free Press that Pal went missing from his area of posting in New Delhi 35 days ago and was not in touch with his family members too. His family had lodged a missing complaint in Delhi and the police had been searching for him.

Pal arrived in Bhopal on Saturday and had been lodging at a hotel. Owing to unknown reasons, he hanged himself to the ceiling of the hotel room on Saturday. When the hotel staffers knocked on his room’s door on Sunday morning to check on him, they received no response.

They then opened the door through a master key, to discover him hanging. They informed the police, who rushed to the spot. The police said they have informed his kin, who will arrive in the city on Monday. As no suicide note was found, the reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained. Further probe into the matter was on.