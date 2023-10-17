Bhopal: Four Make Away With Bag Of Janpad Panchayat CEO

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people allegedly made away with Phanda janpad panchayat chief executive officer’s bag containing cash and important documents on Monday.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant, Shankar Panse, was on his way to the office when two persons signalled him to stop his car at Karond square.

When Panse stopped his vehicle, the duo told him that oil was leaking from his car. Meanwhile, two more people came and told him the same.

As soon as Panse got off the car to check the oil leakage, the four persons opened the rear door of the car and made off with the bag kept on the rear seat. The bag contained Rs 2,000 in cash as well as several important documents.

By the time Panse got back to the car, he realised that the bag was missing. After searching for the accused in the vicinity, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

SHO Dubey said that they are searching for the accused.

