Bhopal: Wallet-Lifter Women’s Gang Surfaces Again In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, women gangs making away with purses of female commuters inside city buses have surfaced again in the city. A video of the same has gone viral on social media, in which a woman, who had draped a cloth on her face, deceitfully managed to steal a woman’s purse and disembark the bus.

The video was captured on the CCTV camera on October 9, and went viral on Monday. The CCTV camera installed inside an SR-8 city bus captured a female passenger named Geeta Bhawsar, who was heading towards her house in Arera colony. She had to stand in the bus, as no seats were vacant there. She kept her purse inside her handbag, after paying the fare for the bus.

In the meantime, a woman who had a cloth tied to her face came close to Bhawsar, taking advantage of the crowded bus. She opened the bag’s zip and stole the purse.

Minutes later, when Bhawsar searched for the purse she did not find it. She then went straight to the office of the Bhopal city link limited (BCLL) located at ISBT. After checking the CCTV footage, it was clearly shown how the gang operated.

Bhawsar then reported the case to Habibganj police. Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Bhadoria said the gang becomes active every year almost a month before Diwali. The case is being probed.

Read Also Bhopal: HC Seeks Govt Reply Over PESA Violation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)