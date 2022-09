Bhopal: Four IAS officers transferred in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government transferred four Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers on Monday.

Neetu Mathur, Additional Collector, Shivpuri District, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Smart City, Gwalior.

Pratham Kaushik, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Revenue, Ashok Nagar District, has been shifted as CEO, District Panchayat, Guna.

Akash Singh, SDO (Revenue), Badnagar, District Ujjain, Nidhi Singh, SDO Revenue, Badnagar, Ujjain, have been posted as SDO (revenue), Chanderi, Ashok Nagar respectively.

