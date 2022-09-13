Bhopal: AIIMS cures patient with suicide disease

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AII India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has cured a patient who was suffering from trigeminal neuralgia. He had acute pain in facial region.

Dr JP Sharma, Professor and Incharge Head, Department of Anesthesiology, said trigeminal neuralgia is one of the most painful conditions known to mankind. It is infamously known as suicide disease as the severe nature of pain often leads patients to commit suicide. It is one of the rare diseases.

Patient Bishan Singh (name changed) was treated with a technique called Percutaneous Balloon Compression, which is incision-less and stitch- less.

Other developments

AIIMS will start OPD to diagnose kidney-related problems, prostate, testis, urinary cancer etc. Onam was celebrated by the employees of AIIMS Bhopal. Onam kits were presented to students of Apna School.

