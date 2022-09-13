e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Extra coaches added in trains to clear rush in Pitra Paksha

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways is running 7 special trains to clear the rush of passengers for Gaya during Pitra Paksha. But even after that, the waiting list is still long and therefore railways have added extra coaches. People go to Gaya in Bihar for Pind Daan during Shraddh Paksha.

Two additional coaches have been added in the special train leaving from Rani Kamlapati station on September 14 and September 19, according to railway officials.

Two additional coaches of sleeper class have been added in train number 01659 Rani Kamlapati-Gaya Special train on September 14 and September 19.

Train No 01659 Rani Kamalapati - Gaya Pitrupaksha Special Train will depart from Rani Kamlapati Station at 13.20 hours on September 14 (Wednesday), September 19 (Monday) & September 24 (Saturday).

Gaya-Rani Kamlapati train will leave Gaya station at 14.15 hours on September 17 (Saturday) and September 22 (Thursday). It will reach Rani Kamlapati station at 10.25 hours.

Train will halt at Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road stations.

