 Bhopal: Four Held For Looting Son Of Former ASP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Four Held For Looting Son Of Former ASP

Bhopal: Four Held For Looting Son Of Former ASP

Case cracked within 24 hours

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police have laid their hands on the four accused within 24 hours, who had robbed a man of Rs 10k in cash as well as gold ornaments in Bagsewaniya on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

Bagsewnaiya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey said that the complainant Indrajit Ahirwar (35), posted as a clerk at Barkatullah University was robbed by four unidentified men on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A woman was also present along with them, he added.

After this, Ahirwar, the son of a former additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shambhu Nath Singh, lodged a complaint at Bagsewaniya police station. The cops sifted through footages of as many as 75 CCTV cameras and emerged successful in collaring the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Samir (20), Naseeb (19), Jitendra Thakur (27) and Jawahar Lal Verma (35), who used to rob people using sports bikes.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Facing Shortage Of Candidates In MP Polls, Claims Narottam Mishra After More BJP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: After Satpura Bhawan Fire, Sagar Administration Becomes Cautious

Madhya Pradesh: After Satpura Bhawan Fire, Sagar Administration Becomes Cautious

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating In Name Of Opening Bank Accounts In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating In Name Of Opening Bank Accounts In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of Woman, Girl Drowning In Pond Yet To Get Funds For Last Rites In Pipariya

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of Woman, Girl Drowning In Pond Yet To Get Funds For Last Rites In Pipariya

Madhya Pradesh: Junior Engineer Dies In Shivpuri As Power Transformer Falls On Him

Madhya Pradesh: Junior Engineer Dies In Shivpuri As Power Transformer Falls On Him

Bhopal: Over Two Dozen BJP Leaders Keen To Join Congress

Bhopal: Over Two Dozen BJP Leaders Keen To Join Congress