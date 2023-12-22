Bhopal: Four Held For Beating E-Rickshaw Driver To Death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly beating an e-rickshaw driver to death. All the four accused are vegetable and fruit vendors, who had killed the e-rickshaw driver at a deserted house in BHEL after abducting him. Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chuhan told Free Press that the arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, Neeraj, Nadeem and Brij Mohan. He added that two other accused are still at large and a search was on to nab them.

Chouhan said that on Tuesday, the victim, Zaid Uddin, was standing near Chetak bridge, when Nadeem’s rickshaw crashed into his e-rickshaw and then fled. Zaid followed Nadeem and later nabbed him to ask for compensation. Nadeem grew furious and called five of his associates. All of his friends assaulted Zaid in public and then took him to a house in BHEL. There, Zaid was tied up and assaulted by sticks as well as rods.

He was also attacked with blade and other sharp weapons, following which Zaid bled profusely and died. On Wednesday, the accused draped Zaid’s body and disposed of it near Chetak bridge. The crime branch officials got the lead after sifting through as many as 60 CCTV footages. Four of them were arrested on Thursday, while the search for two other unidentified accused is on.