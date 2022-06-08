Bhopal: Four dead in dumper-cab collision

Road accident | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family on way to a funeral function from Kishanpur of district Raisen to Salkanpur of Sehore district, met with an accident just two kilometres from their village in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Additional superintendent of police Amritlal Meena told Free Press that one victim’s father had died on Tuesday evening because of electrocution.

The family and relatives decided to leave early in the morning to their village (near Salkanpur) to attend the funeral. They hired a cab and eight people boarded it.

When they were heading to Salkanpur, a dumper with breakneck speed coming from the opposite direction collided with the cab.

The accident was so intense that four people including Anita, her five-year-old son and two others died on the spot. The other four including Anita’s husband and another person are admitted to the district hospital.

The dumper driver tried to run away from the scene, but the vehicle had a glitch and he left the vehicle one-and-half kilometres away from the spot and escaped.

Police have registered a case and have seized the dumper.