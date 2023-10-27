Bhopal: Four Booked For Fraudulently Selling Five Acres Land, Forging Documents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man lodged a complaint against his business partner, who forged documents of his five acres of land, and fraudulently sold it to multiple persons, the police said.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the complainant, Sachin Thakur, is a property dealer. He owned five acres of land in the Nishatpura area.

He used to work with one of his partners, Vipin Sharma, who had to conduct plotting on the land in 2020, for which he signed a deal of Rs 5.70 lakh with Thakur.

Soon after this, the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, and Thakur could not monitor his land. During this, Sharma called him up and told him that his driver needed to purchase a plot on the land, for which he required Power of Attorney.

Thakur agreed and sent him the agreement, as well as other documents. Sharma then joined forces with three of his friends, Akhilesh Shrivastava, Gangaprasad and Ahmed Khan.

They fraudulently prepared the papers of the entire land and sold it to multiple persons by registering their plots in their names. When Thakur came to know about the fraud, he approached the Govindpura police and complained about the accused. The police are currently probing the case.

