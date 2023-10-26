MP Elections 2023: AIMIM Candidate From Jabalpur East Assembly Constituency Takes Nomination Form

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) probable candidate from Jabalpur East assembly constituency Ram Singh Jat has collected nomination form on Thursday. The party opened its account in MP by winning councillor election on two seats, and will now contest the upcoming assembly elections.

While talking to media persons after reaching the District Election Office, Ram Singh Jat said that he will receive the B form by October 28. After which he will be called an authorised candidate of AIMIM.

Jat already had talks with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi regarding his candidature and this time from the reserved East assembly seat. He will reach out to the public under a new ideology and will free regional youth from hooliganism and drug syndicates running in the area.

Party contested in MP municipal elections

Asaduddin Owaisi's party had contested in MP municipal elections last year. Two councillors of AIMIM had won from two wards coming from the former assembly seat of Jabalpur. It was officially said that Asaduddin Owaisi's party has entered MP. Now, AIMIM can field its candidate from the East Jabalpur assembly constituency.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Cop Spotted Giving CPR To Snake, Shocking Video Surfaces

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)