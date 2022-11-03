Bhopal: Four arrested for looting commuters

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have arrested four persons including a minor who were involved in four loot incidents, police said on Tuesday.

Four loot cases were registered at Sahapura police station in last two days in which two motorbike-borne youths had snatched mobile phones and cash from commuters. Since then, police had been facing criticism on social media for failing to check loots.

Deputy commissioner of police Sai Krishna Thota told media that four different persons were looted. The looters took away their mobile phones. They looted money in another case.

The police team detained two youths on a bike without number plate. On questioning, they admitted their crime. Accused Arjun and Satyam used to commit crime and sold looted items to Naman Agarwal and his minor friend at inexpensive rates. The police have arrested Arjun Ahirwar (22), Satyam Bairagi (20), Naman Agarwal (19) and a minor. The police have seized three mobile phones, purses along with cash, documents and motorcycles used in the crime.

Read Also Bhopal: MP is changing and moving ahead says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan